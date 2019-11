Published on Nov 19, 2019

Since June, escalating violence has put the lives and safety of more and more ordinary people in Hong Kong at risk.

Rioters poured petrol on a 57-year-old man during an argument and set him ablaze. He's hospitalized and still in a critical condition, with massive burns over his body.

A medic sends an open letter pleading with the public to stop sympathizing with rioters or glorifying their violence.