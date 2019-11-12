#Bolivia #Coup #Morales

Coup d'état in Bolivia topples President Evo Morales

The Duran
96.6K
6,146 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 12, 2019

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 366.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the recent coup in Bolivia which has toppled four term President Evo Morales.

Morales resigned over the weekend, at the demands of Bolivia’s military chief, following weeks of protests. Hours before his resignation Morales had promised fresh elections, after the OAS doubted the current election results.

#Bolivia #Coup #Morales #TheDuran

***
The Duran - http://theduran.com
THE DURAN SHOP - Official merchandise - http://drnshop.com
FREE SPEECH:
FOLLOW The Duran on BLANKCHAT: https://blankchat.com/TheDuran
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedurancom

JOIN THE COMMUNITY - DURAN VIDEO: http://duranvideo.com/
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/theduran/

DONATE: https://paypal.me/theduran/10
SUBSCRIBE STAR: https://subscribestar.com/theduran
PATREON: https://patreon.com/theduran

INSTAGRAM: theduran_com
https://instagram.com/theduran_com

AUDIO PODCASTS:
iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t...
Soundcloud:
https://soundcloud.com/user-901836666

SOCIAL:
Gab: https://gab.ai/TheDuran
Minds: https://minds.com/theduran
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thedurancom
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theduran_com

End Music by Luke Mayernik: https://www.lukemmusic.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to