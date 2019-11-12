Coup d'état in Bolivia topples President Evo Morales

Published on Nov 12, 2019

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 366.



The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the recent coup in Bolivia which has toppled four term President Evo Morales.



Morales resigned over the weekend, at the demands of Bolivia’s military chief, following weeks of protests. Hours before his resignation Morales had promised fresh elections, after the OAS doubted the current election results.



