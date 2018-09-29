#MeToo #VICEonHBO #HBO

Consent | A VICE on HBO Special Report (Full Episode)

VICE News
3.4M
61,844 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Sep 29, 2018

The #MeToo reckoning has impacted everything — from Supreme Court nominees and workplace culture to sex and dating.

On Consent, VICE on HBO correspondent Isobel Yeung takes a personal look at how we define sexual consent, hold those who violate it accountable, and move forward.

Watch Next: This 12-Year-Old Girls Is Leaving Her Town Because She's Transgender - http://bit.ly/2NTIbV7

Subscribe to VICE News here: http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-VICE-News

Check out VICE News for more: http://vicenews.com

Follow VICE News here:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vicenews
Twitter: https://twitter.com/vicenews
Tumblr: http://vicenews.tumblr.com/
Instagram: http://instagram.com/vicenews
More videos from the VICE network: https://www.fb.com/vicevideo

#VICEonHBO #HBO

Comments are disabled for this video.
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to