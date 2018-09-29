Consent | A VICE on HBO Special Report (Full Episode)

Loading...
Working...
The #MeToo reckoning has impacted everything — from Supreme Court nominees and workplace culture to sex and dating. On Consent, VICE on HBO correspondent Isobel Yeung takes a personal look at how we define sexual consent, hold those who violate it accountable, and move forward. Watch Next: This 12-Year-Old Girls Is Leaving Her Town Because She's Transgender - http://bit.ly/2NTIbV7Subscribe to VICE News here: http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-VICE-NewsCheck out VICE News for more: http://vicenews.comFollow VICE News here:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vicenewsTwitter: https://twitter.com/vicenewsTumblr: http://vicenews.tumblr.com/Instagram: http://instagram.com/vicenewsMore videos from the VICE network: https://www.fb.com/vicevideo#VICEonHBO #HBO
Loading playlists...