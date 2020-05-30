Political Pulse EP-5:Whether #MVA will survive the pressures or fall due to its own contradictions.

OutlookMagazine
132K
343 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Premiered May 30, 2020

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has just completed 6 difficult months in government. Led by a Chief Minister with no prior administrative experience, #Maharashtra is in the middle of battling the worst outbreak of #COVID19 in the country, the dissensions within the three-party ruling coalition and the machinations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Outlook #PoliticalPulse this week, we discuss whether #MVA will survive the pressures or fall due to its own contradictions, as the #BJP claims with Nawab Malik, Shaina Nc and Sudhir Suryawanshi,

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to