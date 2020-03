Naughty Dog dev HOSPITALIZED while making The Last of Us II

Published on Mar 15, 2020

Naughty Dog devs are working so hard they're being hospitalized. The Last of Us Part II's perfection comes at a human cost.



Further Reading:



► The Last of Us Part II content index - https://www.tweaktown.com/tags/the_la...



► More content - https://www.tweaktown.com/tags/the_la...



News sources:



► As Naughty Dog Crunches On The Last Of Us II, Developers Wonder How Much Longer This Approach Can Last - https://kotaku.com/as-naughty-dog-cru...



► Ex-Naughty Dog animator Jonathan Cooper on Twitter - https://twitter.com/GameAnim/status/1...





