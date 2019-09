Published on Sep 26, 2019

In the 1940s, Yan'an, the Red Capital, was under siege; the people and troops were staring down the barrel of famine. Why, then, did foreign journalists venture into the city?

In this third episode of "The moments that matter to modern China," Xinhua Special heads to the yellow hills of Yan'an, to find out what makes this city one of the Chinese revolution's most important locations.