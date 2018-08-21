Six Experts Explain the Killer Robots Debate

Published on Aug 21, 2018

Why are so many AI researchers so worried about lethal autonomous weapons? What makes autonomous weapons so much worse than any other weapons we have today? And why is it so hard for countries to come to a consensus about autonomous weapons? Not surprisingly, the short answer is: it’s complicated.



In this month’s podcast, Ariel spoke with experts from a variety of perspectives on the current status of LAWS, where we are headed, and the feasibility of banning these weapons. Guests include ex-Pentagon advisor Paul Scharre, artificial intelligence professor Toby Walsh, Article 36 founder Richard Moyes, Campaign to Stop Killer Robots founders Mary Wareham and Bonnie Docherty, and ethicist and co-founder of the International Committee for Robot Arms Control, Peter Asaro.



If you don't have time to listen to the podcast in full, or if you want to skip around through the interviews, each interview starts at the timestamp below:



Paul Scharre: 3:40

Toby Walsh: 40:50

Richard Moyes: 53:30

Mary Wareham & Bonnie Docherty: 1:03:35

Peter Asaro: 1:32:40