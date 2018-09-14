🇫🇷 France unveils 'new battle' against poverty l Al Jazeera English

Published on Sep 14, 2018

One in seven adults and a fifth of children in France live below the poverty line. That is less than $1,300 a month.



French President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled a multi-billion dollar plan to tackle poverty.



It includes making education or training compulsory up to the age of 18, and providing the poorest children with free breakfast.



The announcement by the French president aims to eliminate poverty within 10 years.









Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego reports.





