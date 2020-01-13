CONFIRMED, Trump White House used Swiss back channel to de-escalate Iran conflict

Published on Jan 13, 2020

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 431.



The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss how the Trump White House worked through the Swiss Embassy, immediately following the death of Soleimani, to de-escalate the crisis with Iran.



Cutting through the fiery comments, tweets and media propaganda, Trump worked diplomatic back channels to find a way out of a potential war scenario. This latest fact reported by the WSJ shows once again that the neocon wing of Trump's administration manipulated the US President in his decision to take out Soleimani.



