Sheroes: Mrs Pogba lights the way for three footballing sons

Published on Jul 30, 2019

In honour of 2019, which some are calling ‘The Year of Women’s Football’ with the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™, FIFA is proud to bring you a 6-PART SERIES - #Sheroes - focusing on females with inspirational stories that fuse ‘The Beautiful Game’ and love.

The fourth episode of our series looks at mother Yeo Moriba, who was the driving force behind not one, but three professional footballers: Pogba brothers Florentin, Mathias and Paul.

