HYUNDAI Anatomy of a Goal - DIEGO MARADONA (ARG) 1986

Published on Mar 9, 2018

Sergio and Oscar Sanchez - FIFA on YouTube Subscribers - this ones for you!

Considered by many as the greatest individual FIFA World Cup goal of all time...Maradona's goal versus England in Mexico '86 is the latest to get the Hyundai Anatomy of a Goal treatment.

Comment below if there is a goal you would like see analysed!

