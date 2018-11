Published on Nov 26, 2018

Irina Tchachina took the silver medal in Rhythm Gymnastics at the Olympic Summer Games 2004 in Athens. Enjoy her performance to "He's a Pirate" from the soundtrack of "Pirates of the Caribbean".



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com