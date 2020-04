Published on Apr 22, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#lanacondor #TATBIL2



Just when you think you couldn’t possibly be more emotionally invested in the To All The Boys movies, some new info about a gut-wrenching 1deleted scene comes along.



They are the perfect feel good movie to watch and re-watch while hanging at home.

And we’re all just sitting here anxiously awaiting the arrival of the third movie, which we know has already been shot.



I mean, come on Netflix, now feels like a REALLY good time to drop some new premium content am I right?!





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr