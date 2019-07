Published on Jul 31, 2019

We are officially under #1YearToGo until Tokyo 2020! You can celebrate this milestone by using our exclusive Instagram filter. 😎 Use the hashtag #1YearToGo and tag us @olympicchannel!



Find it on our profile or click here: https://www.instagram.com/a/r/?effect...



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com