Published on Nov 18, 2019

Anna Bessonova wowed the crowd at the Summer Olympic Games in Beijing 2008. The Ukrainian athlete had chosen "Hopak" for her Rhytmic Gymnastics performance - a folk song from her home country.



Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end:

http://www.olympicchannel.com