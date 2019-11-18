#MusicMonday

"Hopak!" Anna Bessonova's Ukrainian folk dance at Beijing 2008 | Music Monday

Published on Nov 18, 2019

Anna Bessonova wowed the crowd at the Summer Olympic Games in Beijing 2008. The Ukrainian athlete had chosen "Hopak" for her Rhytmic Gymnastics performance - a folk song from her home country.

Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

