David Dobrik's YouTube Silence Explained!

Published on Jun 1, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#daviddobrik #youtube #vlogsquad



Combine this with the horrific murder of George Floyd last week and the protests and actions that have followed. It’s not hard to understand that there hasn’t been much emotional or mental capacity for creators to think about the usual kind of comical content they put out.



David Dobrik is never one to miss a week of uploading multiple vlogs, but fans have noticed that he’s completely stepped away from his YouTube platform since late April.



Although David hasn’t necessarily stepped away from social media as a whole, his YouTube platform is pretty much his claim to fame as fans have adored his feel-good content of always giving back to strangers and people in need.









For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad