Kim & Kourtney Kardashian BRAWL In New 'KUWTK' Trailer!

Published on Feb 26, 2020

The return of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is only a month away, and it looks like tensions are running at an all-time high between the famous family as Kim & Kourtney get in a nasty physical fight!



The E! Network announced on Tuesday that Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 18 will premiere on March 26th with the show moving to a new slot on Thursday nights instead of the usual Sunday nights.



Now let’s get to the drama, shall we?



In the 30-second sneak peek, fans are gifted with Kourtney’s attitude, Khloe’s baby-daddy drama, Kendall’s wisdom and apparently Kim’s powerful punch.



Clearly tensions have only seemed to get worse since last season as the most shocking part of the clip comes when Kim starts an actual physical altercation with Kourtney after she threw a boxed water at Kim, which prompted her to spring into action and lunge at Kourtney after a fight got out of hand.





