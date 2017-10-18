US-Politikerin Tulsi Gabbard: Nordkoreas Atomprogramm Ergebnis der Umsturz-Politik der USA

Published on Oct 18, 2017

Antikrieg TV - Tulsi Gabbard Interview on CNN with Jake Tapper on Niger, Iran, and North Korea https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07KGI... Rep. Tulsi Gabbard appeared on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper" to discuss US military operations in Niger, the Iran nuclear deal, and diplomatic efforts to resolve the nuclear crisis with North Korea. October 17, 2017.
