Streamed live 6 hours ago

The media briefing with FIFA’s Technical Study Group will take place on Thursday, 12 July, at 12:00 at Luzhniki’s press conference room.



A line-up of world-renowned football experts compose the FIFA Technical Study Group (TSG), which is currently analysing the matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.



Carlos Alberto Parreira (Head of TSG)

Marco van Basten

Bora Milutinović

Emmanuel Amunike

Andy Roxburgh