James Charles ADMITS To Farting During This!

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#JamesCharles #Norvina #InstantInfluencer
James Charles is opening up to fans about some behind-the-scenes secrets during his time filming his show Instant Influencer, buuuut he might’ve let out a little more information than we needed to hear… literally.
What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad with Clevver News, and there’s nothing like breaking news about breaking wind to kick the week off strong, amiright?!
We love it when celebs give us an up-close-and-personal glimpse into their lives behind closed doors as a means of connecting on a much deeper level with their fans, but sometimes, there’s some information that is perfectly ok to leave out.
For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...