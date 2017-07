Published on Jul 9, 2017

The incredible stories of 5 Olympians who overcame gruelling illnesses to win a medal at the Olympic Games.



Discover more fantastic stories of Olympians who overcame incredible difficulties to reach the top of their sports in the "Against All Odds" series: https://www.olympicchannel.com/en/pla...



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5