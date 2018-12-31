🇧🇷How will Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro impact the world? | Al Jazeera English

Published on Dec 31, 2018

On the first day of 2019, Jair Bolsonaro will be sworn in as the president of Brazil.



The incoming leader of South America’s biggest economy is a hard-right populist with an affinity for the military dictatorships of the country’s past.



But what does his taking office mean for the rest of the world?





Al Jazeera's John Holman has more.



