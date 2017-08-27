HURRICANE HARVEY CAUSES MASSIVE DESTRUCTION

Published on Aug 27, 2017

HARVEY AFTERMATH - MASSIVE FLOODING IN HOUSTON TEXAS



flooding Houston and other deluged towns in southeastern Texas early Sunday as Tropical Storm Harvey pummeled and drenched residents and first responders.

More than 1,000 people had been rescued overnight due to record flooding in the sprawling Houston area, according to meteorologist Jeff Lindner with Harris County's Flood Control District. A flash flood emergency was in effect for parts of the Houston area. Three to 4 inches of rainfall were reported in the region in one hour's time. The storm spawned tornadoes and lightning, with extensive damage reported. Additional fatalities were feared in Rockport, where an estimated 5,000 residents had stayed put for the storm that blasted ashore as a Category 4 around 11 p.m. ET on Friday between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, Aransas County Sheriff Bill Mills said.



Hurricane Harvey path LIVE UPDATES: Texas and USA on ALERT as hurricane strengthens Harvey is set to smash into the Texas coast as a category 3 hurricane later. Here are the latest NOAA and NHC storm track updates, tracking map, forecasts and path projections. interstate 37 Bringing you the latest Hurricane Harvey path updates, storm track models, weather forecasts, tracking maps and videos as Texas prepares for landfall.



Hurricane Harvey is spinning into potentially the biggest hurricane to hit the US mainland in more than a decade, with floods forecast along the Gulf Coast.



We'll have the very latest Hurricane Harvey news in one place, updated throughout the day and night until the storm has passed.



Here are live updates from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the NOAA and the National Weather Service as well as the most advanced weather models from the UK Met Office. Gust of 39 mph recorded at Corpus Christi



The NHC said: "Surface observations indicate that tropical-storm-force winds are nearing the coast of Texas.



"Sustained winds of 31 mph with a gust to 39 mph were recently reported at the Corpus Christi Naval Air." Preparations to protect and property should be completed this morning, as tropical-storm-force winds will first arrive in the hurricane and storm surge warning areas later today.” The NOAA's NHC said: "On the forecast track, Harvey will make landfall on the middle Texas coast tonight or early Saturday.



"Harvey is then likely to meander near or just inland of the middle Texas coast through the weekend."



It added: "Harvey is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall, bringing storm surge, rainfall, and wind hazards to portions of the Texas coast." Some strengthening is possible, and Harvey is expected to become a major hurricane before it reaches the middle Texas coast.”



The National Weather Service said: “Now is the time to urgently hide from the wind. Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious



“To be safe, aggressively prepare for the potential of devastating to catastrophic storm surge flooding impacts.



“Evacuation efforts should now be brought to completion. Evacuations must be complete before driving conditions become unsafe. Hurricane Warning: Port Mansfield to Sargent, Texas

Hurricane Warning: Port Mansfield to Sargent, Texas

Hurricane Watch: South of Port Mansfield, Texas, to the mouth of the Rio Grande Storm Surge Warning: Harvey, which is due to make landfall late on Friday, would be the first hurricane to hit the Texas coast since Hurricane Ike in 2008. Port Mansfield to High Island, Texas Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated



Several counties along the Gulf coast, including Nueces county, Calhoun county and Brazoria county, have ordered mandatory evacuations in low-lying areas.