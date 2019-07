Published on Jul 29, 2019

On this episode of People's Party launching the week of Lollapalooza 2019, Talib Kweli and Jasmin Leigh sit down with Jane's Addiction and Porno for Pyros frontman -- and Lollapalooza founder -- Perry Farrell. The conversation goes from Perry playing Lollapalooza with Ice-T and favorite protest songs all the way to... a discussion of other dimensions.



Topics covered on this week's episode:



2:49 -- Kweli and Perry discuss the need for protest or "conscious" music to include the sort of songs you can dance to.



8:10 -- Perry talks about his ravenous pursuit of spiritual knowledge, his study of God, and his desire for spiritual enlightenment.



11:15 -- Kweli and Perry discuss "cancel culture" and its broader effect. "We don't want to talk about the person. Let's talk about what has to happen next."



13:13 -- Jasmin introduces Perry to YG's "F*ck Donald Trump."



14:26 -- Perry asks Kweli and Jasmin if there will ever be a time when they feel sorry for Donald Trump and wonders how a New Yorker from Queens ended up a racist and bigot.



17:55 -- Perry shares his "meeting Donald Trump" story.



18:50 -- "What's your favorite protest song?"



21:57 -- Perry and Kweli discuss Ice-T as a creator of protest music and his legendary song, "Cop Killer."



25:39 -- Kweli asks Perry about saying the n-word on stage with Ice-T at the first Lollapalooza in a performance of a Sly and the Family Stone song. Could the duo perform the same song today?



29:30 -- Kweli and Perry discuss their shared side-hustle: DJing.



30:35 -- Perry tells the story of his first gig in Chicago as a house music DJ.



34:04 -- Jasmin asks both Kweli and Perry about how they came up with their DJ names.



43:28 -- Perry explains the concept of Astral Projection.



