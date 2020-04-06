#tomholland #oliviabolton #tomhollandsingle

Tom Holland's SINGLE After Breakup!

Clevver News
4.66M
1,404 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 6, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#tomholland #oliviabolton #tomhollandsingle

Sooo it looks like Tom is a single man again!

Now this may be bittersweet news for some. Bitter because we hope Tom’s doing ok! But sweet because Hollywood now has a new VERY eligible bachelor.

So who was Tom dating in the first place? In case you forgot, back in July of last year Tom Holland was spotted kissing a mystery blonde woman, who turned out to be his childhood friend Olivia Bolton.



For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to