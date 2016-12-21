Saransk - FWC 2018 Host City Poster Animation

Published on Dec 21, 2016

As the capital of the republic of Mordovia, Saransk is located where the Saranka and Insar Rivers converge, in the Volga basin, about 650 kilometres east of Moscow. The bird depicted in the poster is the “bird of creation” in Mordovian mythology, a powerful and evocative figure, symbolizing nature and life itself. The bird and the football are decorated with the traditional Mordovian pattern representing the uniqueness of the local art and crafts. The football on the poster represents the important role of the World Cup for the people of the region.