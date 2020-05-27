US vs China: Who Started the New Cold War?

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
The US and China may be getting into a new Cold War. But there's a lot of disagreement over who started it. Was it President Donald Trump? Was it Chinese leader Xi Jinping? And is this really something we want to get involved in?
YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored
We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/
Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...
______________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored
or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.
hong kong economy coronavirus us china
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...