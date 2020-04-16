Evidence Charli D'Amelio's QUITTING The Hype House!

Published on Apr 16, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#CharliDamelio #DixieDamelio #HypeHouse



Despite what’s going on in the world as a whole, there still seems to be new Hype House drama every day. Whether it’s a big break-up or a tell all video. And now fans think the content house could be shrinking yet again with two key players maybe leaving the house!



What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad back here with Clevver News bringing you all the news updates from my Clevver home studio and fans think they have found some evidence that two major TikTok players could be saying ‘PEACE’ to the Hype House.



And in case you haven’t been keeping up with all Tik Tok drama, basically the Hype House ruled the platform when the house was founded late last year.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad