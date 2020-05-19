Gabi DeMartino Asks Fans To REPORT Troll Claiming To Date Her BF!

Published on May 19, 2020

Gabi DeMartino was not here for a fan who claimed to be dating her boyfriend of five years, Collin Vogt! And she’s making it known that this entire situation is anything but funny.



Any fan or even just a follower of YouTuber Gabi DeMartino knows for certain that she and boyfriend Collin Vogt are a done deal, the end-all-be-all, the ultimate end game, just… no questions asked.



The two have been dating since 2015 and it’s not uncommon for the two to talk about their future, their wedding, and even their unborn childrens’ names.



So when Gabi got word of a fan who claimed to be dating Collin for 10 years, she was forced to step in.





