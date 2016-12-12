The US may be aiding war crimes in Yemen

Vox 1,588,7441M
384,830 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Dec 12, 2016

The U.S. is helping Saudi Arabia bomb Yemen and it's a disaster.

Subscribe to our channel! http://goo.gl/0bsAjO
Middle East, Yemen, civil war, United States, Saudi Arabia
Vox.com is a news website that helps you cut through the noise and understand what's really driving the events in the headlines. Check out http://www.vox.com to get up to speed on everything from Kurdistan to the Kim Kardashian app.

Check out our full video catalog: http://goo.gl/IZONyE
Follow Vox on Twitter: http://goo.gl/XFrZ5H
Or on Facebook: http://goo.gl/U2g06o

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to