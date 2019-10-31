Solar Power Plant in Abu Dhabi with 2.42 cents per kw/h晶科能源阿布扎比太阳能电站

Published on Oct 31, 2019

The plant was jointly developed by Jinko Solar, Japan’s Marubeni Corporation and Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC). The AED3.2 billion project, which uses JinkoSolar’s high efficient mono panels, features another record at the time of bid submission attracting the world’s most competitive tariff of 2.42 cents per kilowatt-hour:

https://www.esi-africa.com/industry-s...

https://www.power-technology.com/proj...

https://www.power-technology.com/news...

This is a turning point,people will use solar power replace oil,nature gas and coal in the near future.

Solar power will become the cheapest energy,no air pollution,no carbon dioxide,never run dry,and incredible abundant.

All 1.177 GW solar cell was supplied by Jinko Solar,the largest solar cell manufacturer in the world:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jinko_S...

In first three quarters of 2019 China's export of solar cells increased about 80 percent,occupy most of the international market share:

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/OI9NqkDaIP...

In two thirds of the world, solar power is cheaper than fossil energy now.

This is particularly beneficial for developing countries, which are mostly located in low latitudes and rich in solar energy resources.

The price of solar power plant construction and maintenance largely determined by labor cost.