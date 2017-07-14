[156] Wall Street Pillaging Continues, Major Facebook Leak, & more

Published on Jul 14, 2017

In this episode of Redacted Tonight, host Lee Camp gives you the story behind the news, that lately, has not amounted to not much more than smokescreens rather than useful information for the country. No one is more entertained by the news than Wall Street CEOs. What could be more useful to the elite who would like to secretly run the country? When Trump makes a stupid mistake which happens like clockwork it distracts from the struggle of marginalized groups in the country. Any discussion of real reform is pushed aside to discuss Trump’s pratfalls and bumbling statements. Then he reports on alarming news that many are applauding as good news when an Amazon Echo called the police. Lee explores how one feel-good story is the beginning of a slippery slope to a world of trouble we never intended with smart home technology. Then Camp moves on to discuss the Reverend Ed Pinkney’s struggle to expose Whirlpool’s discriminatory hiring practices in his hometown of Benton Harbor, Michigan. He was eventually incarcerated for attempting to stand up to the appliance manufacturing giant. Then Correspondent Naomi Karavani joins Lee at the desk to discuss the recently leaked internal documents that reveal Facebook’s shocking and asinine censorship policies that have had black activists banned and privilege whites and elites. Finally Correspondent Natalie McGill discusses the fountain of cash flowing from soda companies to lawmakers so that they can protect their markets and advertising in poor and minority communities, while their products are nearly lethal considering the rates of cardiovascular diseases, like diabetes, in these communities. This and more on this episode of Redacted Tonight.









GET FREE TICKETS to be in our LIVE AUDIENCE in Washington DC! Email RedactedTix@gmail.com.



OTHER CITIES - We tour regularly with live stand-up comedy. For a list of where we'll be performing our stand-up comedy shows, go here - http://LeeCamp.net/schedule/



Join the ‘Redactivist’ movement online...

Subscribe to the Redacted Tonight YouTube channel for more comedy news with saber tooth tiger teeth: http://youtube.com/user/RedactedTonight



Find Redacted Tonight on Facebook for source material about our stories and daily updates:

http://facebook.com/RedactedTonight



Follow us on Twitter for funny, informative info and to participate in our weekly ‘Redactivist’ hashtag:

http://twitter.com/RedactedTonight



Visit Lee Camp’s official site to listen to the ‘Moment of Clarity: The Backstage of Redacted Tonight’ podcast w/ Lee and John F.O’Donnell:

http://leecamp.net



*****

Source Material:



The People From ‘Government Sachs’

http://nyti.ms/2tomEon



Smart home device alerts New Mexico authorities to alleged assault

http://abcn.ws/2tRChGN



Unbowed by Politically Motivated Punishment, Michigan Activist Jumps Straight From Prison Back Into Fight Against Corporate Giant Whirlpool

http://bit.ly/2vibP8M



Facebook’s Secret Censorship Rules Protect White Men from Hate Speech But Not Black Children

http://bit.ly/2sVUGRo



Latino Caucus May Hold Key to Battle Between Soda Industry, Health Advocates

http://bit.ly/2vixYUC