Published on Apr 26, 2020

Flo started to pole vault at 65. Every day she proves that age is no barrier. She is one of the most decorated senior athletes ever. We follow her as she is getting ready to shatter and set more world records at the National Senior Games.



Watch now the stories of athletes who are redefining what it means to have the perfect body.









