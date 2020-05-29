Taylor Swift Fans CANCEL Burger King For THIS Reason!

Published on May 29, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#TaylorSwift #BurgerKing #Wendys



What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and here’s a note for all fast food chains out there… be careful what you say or tweet about Taylor Swift.



Burger King is learning that the Swifties are ruthless and will defend their queen at all costs.



Yes, you heard that right, I don’t even think unlimited Whoppers and fries could save Burger King’s #reputation amongst Taylor Swift fans right now.



Never did I think we would be reporting on a feud between Taylor Swift fans and a fast food chain, but I also didn’t think we’d all be staying home for the foreseeable future.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr