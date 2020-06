Published on Jun 10, 2020

After 9 years of war, Syrians are suffering from an economic crisis with skyrocketing prices.

Costs of daily necessities in Syria have increased 10 times from 2011.

The economy has collapsed amid the devaluation of Syrian pounds and the U.S. sanctions on Syria.

Lack of money transfer from Syrians abroad and closed borders due to COVID-19 has worsened the situation.

These factors have also pushed up the prices of medicine amid a supply shortage.