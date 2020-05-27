All Teddy Riner 🇫🇷 Olympic Medal Bouts! | Athlete Highlights

Published on May 27, 2020

Enjoy watching the Olympic Medal Bouts of French Judoka Teddy Pierre - Marie Riner at the Summer Olympics Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016! Teddy Riner competes in the men's +100kg division. At the 2008 Summer Olympics, he has won the Bronze Medal defeating Lasha Gujejiani of Georgia. Four years later, he has claimed his first Olympic Gold Medal defeating Russias Alexander Mikhaylin in the final. At the 2016 Summer Olympics, he was able to defend his Olympic heavyweight title at Rio 2016 - What an exceedingly achievement!



