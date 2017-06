Published on Jun 8, 2017

The story of Swedish swimming star Sarah Sjostrom years before she became her country's first female swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal, at the Rio 2016 Olympics.



Find more Olympians when they were younger in "Before They Were Superstars": https://www.olympicchannel.com/en/pla...



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5