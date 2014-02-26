The best moments of the 2008 Summer Paralympics in Beijing

Published on Feb 26, 2014

The 2008 Summer Paralympic Games, the thirteenth Paralympics, took place in Beijing, China from September 6 to 17, 2008. As with the 2008 Summer Olympics, equestrian events were held in Hong Kong and sailing events in Qingdao.

3,951 athletes from 146 countries took part.[1] This was the largest ever number of nations at the Paralympics (ten more than in Athens), and five countries competed for the first time.[2] China fielded more athletes than any other country. The slogan for the 2008 Paralympics was the same as the 2008 Summer Olympics, "One World, One Dream"