The Rise of Human Curling | Olympic Channel

Olympic
2.3M
2,080 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 7, 2018

See how a single misstep gave birth to an international sports sensation! The world of curling has never been the same after the invention of Human Curling.

Watch the exclusive Behind the Scenes: http://bit.do/HumanCurling-ENG

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to