#Ukraine #JoeBiden #Burisma

Biden & Burisma: Oligarch energy war protection against Poroshenko kickbacks

The Duran
95.4K
12,805 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Oct 31, 2019

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 354.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss former VP Joe Biden's appearance on CBS' "60 Minutes", where Biden cam to the defense of his son Hunter Biden's shady Ukrainian business dealings.

"I’ve never discussed my business or their business, my sons’ or daughter’s," said Biden. "And I’ve never discussed them because they know where I have to do my job and that’s it and they have to make their own judgments. [Hunter] was already on the board. And he’s a grown man. And it turns out he did not do a single thing wrong, as everybody’s investigated."

Biden never mentioned the fact that he used his power as Vice President to have a prosecutor fired who was investigating his son's Ukrainian employer, energy company Burisma.

SEE: The Plundering of Ukraine by Corrupt American Democrats
http://www.unz.com/ishamir/the-plunde...

#Ukraine #JoeBiden #Burisma #TheDuran

***
The Duran - http://theduran.com
THE DURAN SHOP - Official merchandise - http://drnshop.com
FREE SPEECH:
FOLLOW The Duran on BLANKCHAT: https://blankchat.com/TheDuran
JOIN THE COMMUNITY - DURAN VIDEO: http://duranvideo.com/
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/theduran/

DONATE: https://paypal.me/theduran/10
SUBSCRIBE STAR: https://subscribestar.com/theduran
PATREON: https://patreon.com/theduran

INSTAGRAM: theduran_com
https://instagram.com/theduran_com

AUDIO PODCASTS:
iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t...
Soundcloud:
https://soundcloud.com/user-901836666

SOCIAL:
Gab: https://gab.ai/TheDuran
Minds: https://minds.com/theduran
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thedurancom
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theduran_com

End Music by Luke Mayernik: https://www.lukemmusic.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to