Biden & Burisma: Oligarch energy war protection against Poroshenko kickbacks

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Oct 31, 2019
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 354.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss former VP Joe Biden's appearance on CBS' "60 Minutes", where Biden cam to the defense of his son Hunter Biden's shady Ukrainian business dealings.
"I’ve never discussed my business or their business, my sons’ or daughter’s," said Biden. "And I’ve never discussed them because they know where I have to do my job and that’s it and they have to make their own judgments. [Hunter] was already on the board. And he’s a grown man. And it turns out he did not do a single thing wrong, as everybody’s investigated."
Biden never mentioned the fact that he used his power as Vice President to have a prosecutor fired who was investigating his son's Ukrainian employer, energy company Burisma.