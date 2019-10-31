Biden & Burisma: Oligarch energy war protection against Poroshenko kickbacks

Published on Oct 31, 2019

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 354.



The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss former VP Joe Biden's appearance on CBS' "60 Minutes", where Biden cam to the defense of his son Hunter Biden's shady Ukrainian business dealings.



"I’ve never discussed my business or their business, my sons’ or daughter’s," said Biden. "And I’ve never discussed them because they know where I have to do my job and that’s it and they have to make their own judgments. [Hunter] was already on the board. And he’s a grown man. And it turns out he did not do a single thing wrong, as everybody’s investigated."



Biden never mentioned the fact that he used his power as Vice President to have a prosecutor fired who was investigating his son's Ukrainian employer, energy company Burisma.



SEE: The Plundering of Ukraine by Corrupt American Democrats

http://www.unz.com/ishamir/the-plunde...



#Ukraine #JoeBiden #Burisma #TheDuran



***

The Duran - http://theduran.com

THE DURAN SHOP - Official merchandise - http://drnshop.com

FREE SPEECH:

FOLLOW The Duran on BLANKCHAT: https://blankchat.com/TheDuran

JOIN THE COMMUNITY - DURAN VIDEO: http://duranvideo.com/

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/theduran/



DONATE: https://paypal.me/theduran/10

SUBSCRIBE STAR: https://subscribestar.com/theduran

PATREON: https://patreon.com/theduran



INSTAGRAM: theduran_com

https://instagram.com/theduran_com



AUDIO PODCASTS:

iTunes:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t...

Soundcloud:

https://soundcloud.com/user-901836666



SOCIAL:

Gab: https://gab.ai/TheDuran

Minds: https://minds.com/theduran

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thedurancom

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theduran_com



End Music by Luke Mayernik: https://www.lukemmusic.com