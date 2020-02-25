Bhad Bhabie THREATENS Skai Jackson To A Fight!

Published on Feb 25, 2020

What started as a casual smack-talking feud between Bhad Bhabie and Disney Channel star Skai Jackson ended up with some harsh threats and a side of some serious mama drama.



Bhad Bhabie AKA Danielle Bregoli has been known to stir up some Internet drama among celebrities and artists alike… first it was Nicki Minaj, then Jojo Siwa, Kim Kardashian, even David Spade.



Basically what I’m getting at is that none of Hollywood is safe when Bhad Bhabie is around.



Her most recent battle comes after being smack-talked by Disney Channel star Skai Jackson, who was most noted for her role in Jessie.





