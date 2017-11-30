It's almost time for the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Final Draw!

Published on Nov 30, 2017

The final touches are being made as the world gets ready for the Final Draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™. Enjoy our look back at the week so far and join us for the main event on December 1st.



Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos:



https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases:



http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...



Other FIFA Social Media Channels



www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

www.twitter.com/fifacom