Meet the USA artistic swim team targeting Tokyo 2020 | Water Figures

Olympic
Published on Apr 30, 2019

What does it take to break 12 years of disappointment? Olympic Channel got an exclusive invite to go behind the scenes with the U.S. artistic swimming team to find out.

This is the story of how a group of young hopefuls, a star choreographer, a four-time Olympic medal-winning coach, and a group of mums are synchronising together with the Tokyo 2020 Games as a goal.

