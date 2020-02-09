Oscars CRITICIZED For Going Dark On 'Parasite' Best Picture Win!

Published on Feb 9, 2020

The 2020 Oscars came and went, and while we were all watching the award show, some of the biggest wins of the night were happening on Twitter because duh, the internet wins everything.



And tonight had so many incredible moments so we were keeping a close eye on Twitter to see what everyone had to say about Hollywood’s biggest night.



Starting with Joaquin Phoenix’s acceptance speech when he won Best Actor.



While fans were VERY excited that Joaquin won for his role in The Joker, they were a little confused about his speech.



He talked about everything from politics to milk and everything in between.



And fans were definitely unsure about it.



One person tweeted saying quote, “Did Joaquin Phoenix just cancel the use of milk in my coffee?!?”



Another said quote, “Me after listening to Joaquin Phoenix's speech”



And another actually called Joaquin out and said quote, “I’m pretty sure Joaquin Phoenix just gave a speech about the dangers of egocentrism and didn’t thank a single person.”



But regardless there were also tons of tweets congratulating him for his big win.



Another big moment on Twitter tonight was when the Oscars went dark during the Best Picture speech for Parasite.



The entire audience, and everyone online, demanding they come back and give the movie and the people on stage the respect they deserve.



One person tweeted saying quote, “We're just gonna let Joaquin and Renee ramble but turn the lights down on PARASITE. You really don't change Academy Awards. Even in your best moments. #Oscars”



Another said quote, “That is the best. The entire audience makes sure the PARASITE team gets its well earned respect and applause. Lights went down, lights go up. #Oscars”



And another wrote quote, “Best moment of the night, was the entire audience chanting to turn the lights back on and hear more from the entire Parasite team. #Oscars”



And we couldn’t agree more! We are glad they got the respect they deserve and they got those lights back on!



Twitter also went off about James Corden and Rebel Wilson reuniting as Cats.



Some people were living for it and others couldn’t stand it.



One person shared this pic and wrote quote, “Why are my cats presenting an award at the #Oscars right now?”



Another said quote, “Rebel Wilson and James Corden.... that’s it. CATS REUNITED I AM SCREAMING. #oscars”



And another wrote quote, “The disrespect to have these cats hand them their awards #Oscars”



But one of our favorite Twitter moments of the night is how EXCITED everyone is that Jerry Harris from the Netflix show Cheer interviewed celebs on the red carpet for The Ellen Show.



Seriously, Jerry’s mat talk is exactly the kind of energy that the Oscars needed.



And Twitter is beyond excited about it.



One person tweeted saying quote, “i hate to say it but jerry is literally the only person i care about at the oscars tonight”



Another wrote quote, “Jerry from #CheerNetflix is Ellen’s Oscars correspondent tonight and I am HERE for it”



And another fan shared this video of Jerry actually letting Billie freaking Eilish wear his Navarro cheer ring.



Seriously can someone check on Coach Monica, because we are NOT WELL over this moment!!



Ahhh what a cool moment for both Jerry and Billie, we love to see it.



