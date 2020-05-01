Gigi Hadid CONFIRMS & Reveals Pregnancy Details!

Published on May 1, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#GigiHadid #ZaynMalik #YolandaHadid



It’s been in the news all week; Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting a child together! From gender reveals, to due dates, rumors and reports have been pouring out. But has Gigi herself finally confirmed she’s actually expecting?



What’s up guys it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News bringing you all the latest news updates, and it looks like we finally have the answer we’ve all been waiting for!



Before we get into all the details, take a second to click that subscribe button and ring the bell so you don’t miss any of our Clevver News updates.



Alright, so it all started earlier this week when TMZ reported that on-again, off-again couple, Gigi and Zayn were expecting a child together. According to TMZ, Gigi is about 20 weeks pregnant and the duo is expecting a baby girl.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad