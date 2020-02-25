How to do a backside disaster in skateboarding | Learn from a Pro | Olympians’ Tips

Published on Feb 25, 2020

You always wanted to learn this difficult trick on your skateboard? Watch Nicole Hause - professional Skateboarder and part of the US-American Olympia team - explaining & doing the backside disaster in this week's Olympians' Tips video.



These are the most important things you need to pay attention to:

1) Practice the Backside 180 on flatground

2) Pay attention/Practice your timing

3) Commiting to put enough pressure on your front foot



