How to do a backside disaster in skateboarding | Learn from a Pro | Olympians’ Tips

You always wanted to learn this difficult trick on your skateboard? Watch Nicole Hause - professional Skateboarder and part of the US-American Olympia team - explaining & doing the backside disaster in this week's Olympians' Tips video.
These are the most important things you need to pay attention to:
1) Practice the Backside 180 on flatground
2) Pay attention/Practice your timing
3) Commiting to put enough pressure on your front foot
