Published on Apr 29, 2020

POST YOUR FINDINGS: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=36235



The viral video of Dr. Erickson and Dr. Massihi's Covid-19 press conference is missing . . . from YouTube. But it's still on the web? Can you find it? Take James' challenge and find the video, save the video to your hard drive, and then tell other people how you did it in today's hands-on edition of The Corbett Report.