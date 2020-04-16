#NoahCyrus #MileyCyrus #BillyRayCyrus

Noah Cyrus REVEALS The Toll Miley Comparisons Took On Her!

Clevver News
4.67M
900 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 16, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#NoahCyrus #MileyCyrus #BillyRayCyrus

Noah Cyrus was blessed with the best, growing up in such a high-celeb status and tight-knit family, but she’s opening up about the hardships that came with being compared to older sister Miley Cyrus.

What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. back here with Clevver News bringing you all the news updates from my Clevver home studio, and growing up in a famous family isn’t all that glamorous, according to Noah Cyrus.

We pretty much grew up watching Miley Cyrus sing and twerk her way into stardom and she pretty much seemed to have it all: her own TV show, a growing music career, millions of adoring fans and even an alter ego.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to