Published on Jan 16, 2020

Homemade cottage cheese in 5 minutes. Making cheese with this recipe is easy. No need to cook anything, everything is much simpler. The cheese is very tasty, tender with a creamy taste. In the store there is no point in buying it. Try to cook yourself! You can add greens, ham or some spices to the cheese. You can always get a new taste. Such cheese is good for sandwiches or, for example, you can make a pie with it. A bunch of options :)



Cream cheese recipe in 10 minutes (awesome) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PxH0-...



📝 Products:

Cottage cheese - 300 gr.

Sour cream - 15 gr. (1 tbsp)

Egg - 1 pc.

Salt - 1/3 tsp

Sugar - 0.5 tsp or sweetener.

Lemon juice - 1 tsp

I recommend storing such cheese for no more than a day, as it is composed of an egg.



Subscribe to my second channel! - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc60...



❗️ ▶ ️ My service for selecting cheap tours, airline tickets online - https://lemurtour.ru/



Subscribe to this channel in order not to miss new recipes ▶ - https://www.youtube.com/c/kulinarniymix



Are you already subscribed? ▶ ️ then turn on the bell 🔔 to receive notifications about the release of new video recipes!



#cheese