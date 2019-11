Published on Nov 2, 2019

Both sides took the chance to give key players a breather in this game, rotating their squads. After a goalless 83 minutes, one of Japan's substitutes Jun Nishikawa scored the winner, leap-frogging his country to the top of Group D.



